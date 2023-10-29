1 injured in stabbing in Dayton early Sunday morning

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a stabbing in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched to 2757 Triangle View Dr on reports of someone being stabbed.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that one person was injured but could not confirm if they were taken to an area hospital.

The suspect was detained by police, according to Regional Dispatch.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the severity of the injuries and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

