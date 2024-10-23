1 injured in reported shooting near Dayton apartment building

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting near a Dayton apartment building.

The shooting was reported in the 300 block of Superior Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.

When they got to the scene, police found a male with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman.

