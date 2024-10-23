1 injured in reported shooting near Dayton apartment building

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting near a Dayton apartment building.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins is on the scene and will have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- McDonald’s can ‘restore confidence’ after deadly Quarter Pounder E. coli outbreak, CEO says
- Teenage boy taken into custody after 5 people were found dead in their home
- Baby shot, killed after toddler finds loaded rifle in car
The shooting was reported in the 300 block of Superior Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.
When they got to the scene, police found a male with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]