1 injured after truck rear-ends semi in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person was injured after a truck rear-ended a semi in Darke County on Friday afternoon.

Around 2:52 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 14300 block of US Route 127 on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck-trailer, driven by 21-year-old Devin Schoenlein of Coldwater, was heading northbound on US 127.

The semi was slowing down in traffic to almost a stop when the trailer was rear-ended by a feed truck driven by 20-year-old Mitchell Regedanz of Celina.

Regedanz was taken to Mercer Health Hospital with minor injuries. Schoenlein was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

