1 injured after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was injured after a crash in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Around 5:56 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Rivers Edge Blvd and Frederick Pike on reports of a crash.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that a single vehicle had driven off the road and crashed into the bushes.

One person was injured, but has not been taken to the hospital at this time, according to the sergeant.

Details on the injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

