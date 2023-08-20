1 hurt following rollover crash on WB I-70 in Clark County

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP — A person is hurt following a rollover crash on Westbound Interstate 70 in Clark County early Sunday morning.

Clark County medics and state troopers were dispatched just before 4 a.m. on initial reports of a rollover crash on WB I-70 near the exit to State Route 4 and 235, the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Patrol told News Center 7.

A person was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle after their vehicle struck a guard rail.

Huber Heights medics are also on the scene providing mutual aid.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

