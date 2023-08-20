At least 1 hurt after vehicle hits power pole in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — At least one person is hurt following a one-vehicle crash into a power pole early Sunday morning in Huber Heights.

Police officers and medics were dispatched to Kitridge and Mariner Drives at around 2:37 a.m. on initial reports of a crash, Huber Heights Dispatch told News Center 7.

When medics arrived at the scene, a car was found on its side after crashing into a power pole, scanner traffic indicated.

AES Ohio was also requested to the scene.

Callers also told our newsroom that several police cars and medics were at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

