1 hurt after semi hauling cantaloupes crashes on I-70 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a semi truck hauling fruit crashed in Montgomery County Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson with the Huber Heights Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 70 East near mile marker 36 in Huber Heights, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos from the scene show several boxes labeled ‘cantaloupes’ scattered across the ground, and damage to the sound barrier.

Medics took one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

The person on scene claimed the driver ran away, but authorities weren’t about to find anyone else, the spokesperson said.

Police are working with the trucking company to determine who was driving and how many people should’ve been in the cab of the truck.

This crash remains under investigation by the Huber Heights Police Department.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

0 of 7 I-70 Semi hauling fruit crashes (Huber Heights Fire Division) I-70 Semi hauling fruit crashes (Huber Heights Fire Division) I-70 Semi hauling fruit crashes (Huber Heights Fire Division) I-70 Semi hauling fruit crashes (Huber Heights Fire Division) I-70 Semi hauling fruit crashes (Huber Heights Fire Division) I-70 Semi hauling fruit crashes (Huber Heights Fire Division)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group