1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Greene County

FAIRBORN — A person is hospitalized following a rollover crash in Greene County early Wednesday morning.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched around 2:12 a.m. to the 5400 block of W. Enon Road on initial reports of a crash, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Medics transported one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle crashed into a fence and rolled over onto its side.

Greene Sheriff’s deputies and medics provided mutual aid.

The crash remains under investigation.

