Officers, firefighters respond to semi fire on SB I-75 ramp in Vandalia

VANDALI — Officers and firefighters responded to a semi fire on the ramp from Southbound Interstate 75 in Vandalia early Wednesday morning.

Vandalia police officers and firefighters were dispatched before 2 a.m. to the ramp from SB I-75 to Northwoods Boulevard on initial reports of a semi report, dispatchers told News Center 7.

OHGO cameras show medics are also at the scene.

Initial scanner traffic indicated the ramp was shut down.

Traffic on SB I-75 is not affected between the Miami County line and I-70.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

I-75 at Northwoods Blvd Photo from: OHGO

