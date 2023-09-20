Firefighters, medics on scene of house fire in Kettering

KETTERING — Several firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Kettering early Wednesday morning.
Kettering firefighters and officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Green Springs Drive just after 1:20 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire, dispatchers told News Center 7.
When firefighters arrived, flames were seen going through the roof, according to scanner traffic.
