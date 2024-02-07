1 hospitalized after shooting near Wright State University campus

FAIRBORN — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Wright State University on Tuesday.

Around 8:30 p.m. Fairborn officers were called to the parking lot of the University Shoppes Shopping Center on Colonel Glenn Highway after reports of a shooting, according to Fairborn police on scene.

Police confirmed that one male was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for a gunshot wound.

Officers could not provide further information about the suspects or the condition of the man.

