1 hospitalized after school bus crash on EB I-70 in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A person is hospitalized after a crash involving a school on Eastbound Interstate 70 in Montgomery County on Thursday morning.
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Dayton post and medics responded to I-70 EB near State Route 48 on reports of a crash involving a school bus, according to dispatchers.
ODOT cameras show the right lane was blocked, but has since reopened.
The school bus was empty.
Medics transported a person to the hospital with minor injuries, dispatchers told News Center 7.
A semi was also pulled off to the right side of the road, ODOT cameras indicated.
We will update this story.
