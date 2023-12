DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 2:43 a.m. Dayton Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Marathon Ave on reports of a house fire.

>> Firefighters respond to house fire in Springfield

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, but their condition is unknown. There were no other preliminary details available.

News Center 7 will provide updates as new information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group