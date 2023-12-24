Firefighters respond to house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Around 1:49 a.m. Springfield City Fire Crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Clifton Ave on reports of a house fire.

A Springfield Police official told News Center 7 that the house was believed to be vacant and the windows were boarded up.

