Firefighters respond to house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Springfield early Sunday morning.
Around 1:49 a.m. Springfield City Fire Crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Clifton Ave on reports of a house fire.
A Springfield Police official told News Center 7 that the house was believed to be vacant and the windows were boarded up.
We will provide updates as new information is available.
