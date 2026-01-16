1 hospitalized after house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A person was hospitalized after a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.
Dayton firefighters responded around 2:17 p.m. to the 100 block of Fernwood Avenue on reports of a house fire, according to Dayton Fire Chief Brad French.
Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a home. They extinguished the fire and searched the house.
Photos show that Dayton police blocked off part of Fernwood Avenue while firefighters investigated the fire.
Medics transported an adult to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Chief French said.
Fire officials determined that the fire was accidental. Preliminary damage estimates are still pending, Chief French stated.
Firefighters were at the scene for four hours.
