1 hospitalized after crash in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Jefferson Township early Tuesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 2:54 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 8000 block of West Third Street on reports of a single-vehicle crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Winning Powerball tickets sold in 3 Ohio cities; Jackpot continues to grow
- Man dies after being trapped underneath lawnmower in Darke County
- 1 injured after reported stabbing in Dayton
Medics took one person to the hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group