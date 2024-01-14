1 hospitalized after crash in Darke County

VERSAILLES. Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Darke County Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m. Darke County Deputies, Ansonia Rescue, and Versailles Fire Department were dispatched to the 6700 block of Brown Road in Versailles on reports of a crash.

The crash was reported by an automated call from an iPhone stating the user had been involved in a crash. Deputies found a single vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Damien Grilliot of Versailles.

Grilliot was believed to be driving west on Brown Rd when his car traveled off the left side of the road, then he overcorrected and went off the right side of the road. His car hit both a tree and a utility pole before coming to rest.

Grilliot was transported to Wayne Healthcare Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

