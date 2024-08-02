1 hospitalized after being shot in leg in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A person is hospitalized after being shot in the leg in Springfield early Friday

Police and medics responded around 2:15 a.m. to the 1200 block of Lagonda Avenue on initial reports of a shooting.

Medics transported the male victim to Springfield Regional Hospital after being shot in the leg, a Springfield Lieutenant told News Center 7.

He will be transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

No suspects are in custody.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the shooting.

We will update this story.

