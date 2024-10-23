1 hospitalized after bedroom fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized after a bedroom fire in Dayton Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton firefighters responded at 5:22 a.m. to the 300 block of Brookside Drive on reports of a house fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

Initial scanner traffic indicated that the fire originated from the bedroom.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics transported a person to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



