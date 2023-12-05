1 flown to hospital after trailer fire in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — One person was flown to the hospital after a trailer fire in Springfield Township early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 1400 block of West Possum Road after a travel trailer caught fire, Springfield Township Fire Chief Dave Nangle told News Center 7.

The occupant of the trailer was sleeping when it caught fire, he said. Preliminary investigation indicated that the cause of the fire was a space heater.

The person was taken to an area hospital and then flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with “significant burns.”

Additional details were not immediately available.

