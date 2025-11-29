1 flown, 2 others injured after pickup truck hits tree in Darke County

HOLLANSBURG — A man and two others were injured after a pickup truck hit a tree in Darke County early Saturday.
Deputies and medics responded to a crash just before 1:20 a.m. at the 100 block of S. Main Street on reports of a single vehicle crash, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s spokesperson.
An initial investigation showed that a 2001 red Chevrolet Silverado traveled south on S. Main Street. It went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
A medical helicopter flew the driver, 21-year-old Dylan Ackley, to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Medics transported two others to Reid Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.
The wreck is under investigation.
