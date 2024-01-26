1 extracted from car after rollover crash, dispatch says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — One person was extracted from a car that overturned Friday morning, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
At 9:39 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Washington Township fire responded to reports of a car on its top on Interstate 675 South at State Route 725/Miamisburg Centerville Road.
The driver was extracted from the car at 10 a.m., the supervisor said.
Before 11 a.m., the right lane of I-675 S reopened.
It is not clear if the driver sustained any injuries.
