1 extracted from car after rollover crash, dispatch says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — One person was extracted from a car that overturned Friday morning, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

At 9:39 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Washington Township fire responded to reports of a car on its top on Interstate 675 South at State Route 725/Miamisburg Centerville Road.

The driver was extracted from the car at 10 a.m., the supervisor said.

Before 11 a.m., the right lane of I-675 S reopened.

It is not clear if the driver sustained any injuries.

