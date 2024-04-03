1 dead after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday morning.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at 2:49 a.m. to the 700 block of Torrington Place on initial reports of a shooting.

Dayton Police confirmed to News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that someone did die in the shooting.

We’re working to learn more about what led to the shooting and if a suspect has been taken into custody.

