1 dead after shooting in Dayton early Saturday

DAYTON — A person is dead after a shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Police and medics were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Lakeridge Court shortly before 1 a.m., according to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Upon arrival, police located the victim.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment but later died from their injuries.

Homicide Unit detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

The Dayton Police Department is asking anyone who might have information to contact 937-333-1232 where they can speak with a detective.

If you would like to remain anonymous you can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.





