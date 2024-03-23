1 dead after rollover crash in Montgomery County

CLAY TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a crash in Clay Twp.

The crash was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. Diamond Mill Road and Phillipsburg Union Road.

It involved a white Ram pickup truck and a white GMC SUV, according to our crew on the scene. The GMC was on its top and the truck had damage to its front end.

A stop sign at the intersection had also been hit.

The identity of the person killed in the crash has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and the crash remains under investigation, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We'll update this story as we learn more.









