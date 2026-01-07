1 dead after crash, tanker explosion on Indiana interstate

INDIANA — A person is dead after a fiery crash closed both directions of an Indiana interstate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Fisher Police Department in Indiana wrote in a social media post that the crash happened early Wednesday morning on Interstate 69.

A tanker involved in the accident exploded, according to Fisher Police.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Indiana Department of Transportation (IDOT) confirmed to CBS affiliate WTTV in Indianapolis that one person died.

IDOT video shows smoke coming from the semi.

The Indiana State Patrol told WTTV that a minivan hit a heavy-duty pickup truck that carried oxygen tanks.

It ignited a fire that engulfed both vehicles.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group