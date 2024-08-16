1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Shelby County

NEWPORT, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Shelby County.

Around 5:50 a.m. Deputies and medics were dispatched to State Route 66 and Ft Recovery Rd in Newport Ohio on reports of a three-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation showed that a motorcycle was rear ended by a pickup truck, which pushed the motorcycle into the back of an SUV.

The motorcyclist, Jack Howbert of Chillicothe, was thrown off his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck and the SUV were treated at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

