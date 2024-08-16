3 hospitalized, 1 seriously injured, after semi crash on SB I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE @8:50 a.m.

Three people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a crash involving a semi and pickup truck on Southbound Interstate 75 in Miami County Friday morning.

As WHIO Traffic reporter Jake Magnotta reported Friday on News Center’s 7 Daybreak, state troopers closed all lanes of I-75 SB and reopened them around 6:30 a.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded at 4:52 a.m. to a vehicle crash on Northbound Interstate 75 near the Miami/Shelby County line.

The crash involved a Nissan Frontier pickup truck and a commercial semi, according to Sgt. E.J. Devers.

“After initial impact, both vehicles traveled through the center median, through the cable barriers, and came to final rest on the southbound side of Interstate 75,” he told News Center 7.

Five people were inside the Nissan truck.

Two people, including the driver, were not hurt, Devers said.

CareFlight transported one of the passengers to Miami Valley Hospital while two others were taken by ground to Upper Valley Medical Center.

Medics treated the semi-driver for minor injuries at the scene.

An iWitness7 viewer was stuck in the backup and sent us photos. It showed a semi off the road and a wrecker on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

I-75 Semi Miami County Crash Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer, Chris Bir (iWitness7 Viewer)

INITIAL REPORT:

CareFlight has responded to a semi crash that has closed all lanes on Southbound Interstate 75 in Miami County Friday morning.

WHIO Traffic reporter Jake Magnotta has the latest information for drivers to get around this crash LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded around 4:50 a.m. to I-75 SB near County Road 25A on initial reports of a crash, according to dispatchers.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a semi was involved.

We are making phone calls to learn more information and will update this story.

