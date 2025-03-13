1 dead after car fails to yield to motorcycle in Clark County, OSHP says

A man is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a car in Clark County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

George Gatson, 68, was pronounced dead after being airlifted to a local hospital.

The crash was near State Route 235 and US Route 40, according to OSHP. Deputies were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to deputies, Gatson, who was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson, attempted turning left onto US Route 40, when an Acura failed to yield and the motorcycle struck the Acura.

The driver of the Acura reported no injuries.

