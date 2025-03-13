Local farmers impacted after cuts at USDA dissolve food pantry partnerships

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks says local producers, like Guided by Mushrooms, will feel the brunt of these cuts. — Cuts at the USDA are impacting food pantries across the Miami Valley.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins meets with a farmer in New Lebanon who says the cuts to the Local Food Purchase Assistance program will impact their business and low income families.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman killed in Miamisburg shooting identified; suspect arrested
- ‘Worse than a jail cell’: Woman held stepson captive in home for 20 years, police say
- Coroner IDs 73-year-old woman killed in crash along busy Dayton street
“Do note that a lot of the people making these decisions do not know what it’s like to be hungry,” Amy Cox with Guided by Mushrooms said.
The USDA announced the “[Local Food Purchase Assistance] will now be sunsetted at the end of the performance period, making a return to long-term, fiscally responsible initiatives.”
The Ohio Association of Foodbanks says local producers, like Guided by Mushrooms, will feel the brunt of these cuts.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group