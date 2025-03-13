Local farmers impacted after cuts at USDA dissolve food pantry partnerships

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks says local producers, like Guided by Mushrooms, will feel the brunt of these cuts. — Cuts at the USDA are impacting food pantries across the Miami Valley.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins meets with a farmer in New Lebanon who says the cuts to the Local Food Purchase Assistance program will impact their business and low income families.

“Do note that a lot of the people making these decisions do not know what it’s like to be hungry,” Amy Cox with Guided by Mushrooms said.

The USDA announced the “[Local Food Purchase Assistance] will now be sunsetted at the end of the performance period, making a return to long-term, fiscally responsible initiatives.”

