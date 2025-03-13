Local

Local farmers impacted after cuts at USDA dissolve food pantry partnerships

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks says local producers, like Guided by Mushrooms, will feel the brunt of these cuts. — Cuts at the USDA are impacting food pantries across the Miami Valley.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins meets with a farmer in New Lebanon who says the cuts to the Local Food Purchase Assistance program will impact their business and low income families.

“Do note that a lot of the people making these decisions do not know what it’s like to be hungry,” Amy Cox with Guided by Mushrooms said.

The USDA announced the “[Local Food Purchase Assistance] will now be sunsetted at the end of the performance period, making a return to long-term, fiscally responsible initiatives.”

