1 dead after car crashes into creek in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A man is dead after his car crashed into a creek in Champaign County.

Around 8:59 a.m. Oct. 31, Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies and North Lewisburg were dispatched to the 11000 block of Middleburg-Plain City Rd in Rush Twp.

>> Mother who beat child bloody with belt collapses during sentencing in Greene County

When they arrived on the scene, crews discovered a black 1995 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer had crashed into a creek.

The SUV was traveling southeast on Middleburg-Plain City Rd toward the 11000 block when it crossed over the left side of the roadway, according to a statement from the Champaign County Sheriff’s office.

>> US Navy combat ship, U.S.S Marinette stuck in Lake Erie port in Cleveland due to port worker strike

The car drove off the road, through a field, and eventually stopped in a creek.

When crews checked the SUV they found a man in the driver’s seat, he was later declared dead.

>> ‘Worst I’ve ever seen;’ Man accused of gruesome attack on Dayton security guard indicted on charges

At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence of foul play. The man’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.

The crash remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Champaign County Coroner’s Office.









©2023 Cox Media Group