US Navy combat ship, U.S.S Marinette stuck in Lake Erie port in Cleveland due to port worker strike

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The newly commissioned Navy combat ship, the U.S.S. Marinette is currently stuck in Cleveland when Canadian workers went out on strike.

Cleveland News 5 reported that the strike shut down the only route to the Atlantic, the St. Lawrence Seaway.

The U.S.S Marinette was on its way to the Atlantic and its new home port in Florida when with got stuck in Lake Erie.

The strike began on Oct. 22 and a tentative argument was reached on Oct. 29, Cleveland 19 reported, but there are several ships waiting to leave from various ports.

ABC News reported that nearly 360 workers walked out on Sunday, Oct. 22 in a dispute over wages with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.

The strike reportedly shut down 13 locks between Lake Erie and Montreal, which bottled up ships in the Great Lakes and prevented more ships from coming in.

The U.S.S Marinette was supposed to leave Cleveland on Lake Erie on Monday, Oct. 23, but remains stuck, ABC News reported.

Five ships at the major grain port of Thunder Bay, Ontario on Lake Superior, and two ships on the Detroit River between Lakes Huron and Erie are among those who are stuck due to the strike.

They won’t get past Lake Erie until the Seaway reopens.









