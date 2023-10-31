‘It was a little bit of a shock;’ Thieves steal wheels from Ohio woman’s car in parking garage

COLUMBUS — Tires were stolen from a car inside a parking garage near a Columbus apartment.

Tara Harris parks her Lexus from across her apartment in downtown Columbus and noticed something missing on October 22, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

“I came out to a surprise that my car was on four cinder blocks,” she said. “All four tires were stolen. It was a little bit of a shock.”

Harris said other parts of her car were ruined too.

“Where they had the cinderblocks placed underneath the car there was paneling and things like that cracked,” she told WBNS. “They have to replace those. When they pulled the tires off, there was damage behind there as well.”

Harris says the damage will cost her about $10,000. She says her neighbor also had his tires pulled from his vehicle.

She says she will buy wheel locks so this does not happen again and hopes the owners of the garage, LAZ Parking, will do more, WBNS says.

“I would suggest more security cameras,” said Harris. “There’s only one by the gate so maybe one on each level.”

