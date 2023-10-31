4-month-old, 5-year-old hit, killed by car on Ohio road

COLUMBUS — Two young children are dead after police say they were hit by a car in northeast Columbus Saturday.

4-month-old Zy’Quarious Hamilton and Zy’Yhon Scott, 5, were with an unnamed adult and juvenile who were walking across Cleveland and East 25th avenues just after 7 p.m., according to our news partners at WBNS. The group reportedly stopped in the middle of the road and they were hit by a northbound car on Cleveland Avenue.

All three juveniles were taken to the hospital in critical condition, WBNS reported. Hamilton and Scott were later pronounced dead at the hospital. The other child remains in critical condition.

The adult was also transported to the hospital in critical condition; however, they are now described to be in stable condition, the station reported.

The driver and passenger of the car remained on the scene and were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

