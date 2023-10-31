Mother who beat child bloody with belt collapses during sentencing in Greene County

XENIA — A Greene County mother who was in court to be sentenced for a child abuse conviction today had a medical emergency in the courtroom.

News Center 7′s John Bedell was in the Greene County Common Pleas courtroom when Tchanavian Cantrell, 36, suffered an apparent seizure during her sentencing.

Cantrell was set to be sentenced today for an August 2023 endangering children conviction.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Cantrell and her husband, John Cantrell, were found guilty of beating their 12-year-old daughter with a belt approximately 200 times and so badly that she bled.

