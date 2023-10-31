‘Worst I’ve ever seen;’ Man accused of gruesome attack on Dayton security guard indicted on charges

DAYTON — The Springfield man who allegedly attacked a 66-year-old security guard and firefighters in Dayton earlier this month is facing criminal charges.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted James Fickling, 25, on a dozen criminal charges, including felonious assault and kidnapping, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced Tuesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Fickling is accused of a gruesome attack, during which he knocked the security guard, identified by her daughter as Gloria Courtney, unconscious by “striking her 8 times in the face with jumping knee strikes.” He then allegedly gouged out one of her eyes and damaged the other, leaving her permanently blind.

The attack was interrupted because Dayton firefighters responded to the alarm.

Police said Fickling attacked them, hitting them and trying to dig his fingers into one firefighter’s eye socket.

Firefighters called police, and Fickling is also accused of biting one officer in the leg.

Heck said Tuesday that watching the attack, much of which was caught on surveillance cameras, is like watching a “horror movie.”

“This is one of the worst I’ve ever seen,” Heck said while describing the attack.

