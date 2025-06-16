1 dead, 5 hurt after block party shooting

CLEVELAND — Six people were shot during a block party in Cleveland on Monday.

The shooting happened around midnight in the 5900 block of Luther Ave in Cleveland, according to our news partners at WOIO.

According to police, an argument involving multiple people escalated into the shooting.

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

A 32-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, and a 27-year-old woman were all taken to a local hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries.

No information on the other two victims is known yet.

Police added that a dog was also shot and killed during the incident.

Police said the party was held without a city permit.

