1 dead, 1 seriously injured after being hit by Amtrak passenger train in Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio — A man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after being hit by an Amtrak train in northeastern Ohio Sunday morning, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland WOIO-19 TV.

The pair was walking on train tracks along Pennsylvania Avenue, near 16th and 17th streets, in Sebring just before 2 a.m.

A spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it appeared the pair was walking adjacent to the tracks, then attempted to cross right before the train hit them.

Michael Lawson, 21, of Alliance, was pronounced dead on scene, WOIO-19 reported.

The woman was transported to an Akron hospital in critical condition. Her identity was not immediately available.

136 passengers were on the train at the time of the crash. WOIO-19 reported no passengers were injured.

This crash is under investigation.

