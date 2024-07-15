Coroner IDs woman killed after vehicle crashes into RTA pole in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman is dead after a crash in Harrison Township Sunday morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 36-year-old Arion Washington.

Deputies were dispatched at 6:40 a.m., to a crash in the area of Salem Avenue and Free Pike, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a maroon Buick Lucerne had hit an RTA pole.

It was determined Washington had lost control while traveling north on Salem Avenue near Free Pike and slid sideways into the pole, the spokesperson said.

Washington was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

