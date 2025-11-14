1 dead, 1 injured after early morning house fire

COVINGTON, KY — A person is dead after a house fire in Northern Kentucky early Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Covington firefighters responded around 1:30 a.m. to a reported fire on Garrard Street, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

TRENDING STORIES:

Several adults made it out of the house, but a person died, according to Covington Fire Chief Corey Deye.

He also told WCPO that medics transported another person to the hospital with “minor injuries.”

Deye said that firefighters are looking into the possibility that an explosion occurred at the home.

He told WCPO that investigators do not believe that an explosion caused the fire.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group