1 in custody after ‘police operation’ in New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON — One person is in custody after an investigation in New Lebanon on Wednesday.

Around 5 p.m. the New Lebanon Police Department advised residents to avoid the area of Mills Place north of Avon Oak, according to a social media post.

The post stated they were conducting a “police operation” with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A lieutenant with New Lebanon police confirmed the department was helping the sheriff’s office take a suspect with a warrant into custody.

Police said around 6 p.m. the person was taken into custody “without issues.”

IWitness7 viewers in the area reported hearing loud bangs and commands made by law enforcement.

News Center 7 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on the suspect and the charges they face.

We will update this story as we get more details.









