1 cited after crashing truck through garage of Huber Heights home

HUBER HEIGHTS — A driver was cited for several traffic violations after driving his truck through the garage of a Huber Heights home on Saturday night.

Huber Heights Police and medics were dispatched just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday night to the 7600 block of Rustic Woods Drive on initial reports of a vehicle into a building.

The truck was traveling westbound on Taylorsville Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Rustic Woods Drive, according to an online crash report.

It turned too sharply and left the roadway and drove through the garage.

The truck left the scene but was later found, the crash report said.

The driver was cited OVI, failure to maintain reasonable control, leaving the scene, driving under suspension, and expired registration, a Huber Heights Police spokesperson told News Center 7.

No injuries were reported.

