1 arrested after meth, presciption pills found

COVINGTON — A man was arrested after detectives found drugs in a Covington neighborhood.

On April 30, Miami County Sheriff deputies and Covington police officers searched a home in the 100 block of South Ludlow Street.

The search warrant was a result of a several-month-long investigation into the selling of methamphetamine.

Officers found methamphetamine, prescription drugs, and items for packaging and selling narcotics, according to a media release.

Daniel Sampson, 40, was arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail.

Daniel Sampson

