1 arrested after meth, presciption pills found

COVINGTON — A man was arrested after detectives found drugs in a Covington neighborhood.
On April 30, Miami County Sheriff deputies and Covington police officers searched a home in the 100 block of South Ludlow Street.
The search warrant was a result of a several-month-long investigation into the selling of methamphetamine.
Officers found methamphetamine, prescription drugs, and items for packaging and selling narcotics, according to a media release.
Daniel Sampson, 40, was arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail.
We will continue to follow this story.
