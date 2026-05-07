1 arrested after bringing sword hidden in cane into city council chambers, police say

CINCINNATI — One person was arrested after they allegedly took a sword hidden inside a cane to the Cincinnati City Council chambers on Wednesday, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

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A person who identified themselves as “Big Al” Dalton said during the council citizens’ forum that police took their cane away.

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They claimed they were arrested during a protest at Fountain Square in Januaray and have “been targeted by CPD and arrested five times” since then.

They added that two police officers allegedly sexually assaulted them and popped their shoulder out of place, WCPO-9 reported.

As the next person starts speaking, Dalton is heard yelling while officers take them into custody.

Video obtained by our media partner shows police escorting Dalton out of the chamber.

Cincinnati police told WCPO-9 that Dalton “misled security personnel by claiming the cane was for disability purposes, when it actually contained a hidden sword.”

They were arrested and charged with inducing panic, carrying concealed weapons, resisting arrest, and interrupting a lawful meeting.

This incident remains under investigation.

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