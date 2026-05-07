Community shares concerns about Flock camera data sharing with Dayton city leaders

DAYTON — Several people shared their concerns with leaders after the City of Dayton announced it had stopped using its Flock cameras.

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Flock cameras are automatic license plate readers that law enforcement use to track suspects and solve crimes.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Disappointing;’ City of Dayton suspends Flock camera program amid data sharing investigation

The suspension came after an internal review, where investigators found the former commander of the Support Services Division failed to implement safeguards.

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A network-sharing feature was enabled, allowing more access to data than was originally intended.

The internal administrative investigation found that the error led to around 7,100 search requests citing immigration-related purposes from various law enforcement agencies.

Community members spoke during the public comment section of the City Commission meeting on Wednesday.

“This does not feel like public safety to me. Under city law, the city commission is responsible for providing oversight on police surveillance technology. The actions that you and the city manager take in the coming days and weeks are vital. You will show our community how you value transparency and whose public safety is worth fighting for,” Kathleen Kersh, Attorney with Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, said.

The former commander is no longer with the department.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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