LL Flooring to close over 90 stores, including in Ohio; Here’s the full list

LL Flooring has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is closing over 90 stores, the company announced Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The retailer, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, will close 94 stores across the country, four of which are in Ohio.

“Those 94 stores will remain open and serving customers through this closing process,” the company said in a statement.

The company filed for relief under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It aims to “pursue a going-concern sale of its business,” the company said.

After comprehensive efforts to enhance our liquidity position in a challenging macro environment, a determination was made that initiating this Chapter 11 process is the best path forward for the Company. Today’s step is intended to provide LL Flooring with additional time and financial flexibility as we reduce our physical footprint and close certain stores while pursuing a going-concern sale of the rest of our business. As we move through this process, we are committed to continuing to serve our valued customers, and to working seamlessly with our vendors and partners. I am appreciative of our associates for their ongoing hard work in providing the best experience for our customers.” — Charles Tyson, President and Chief Executive Officer of LL Flooring

TRENDING STORIES:

The Ohio stores that will be closing are located in SE Cincinnati, W. Columbus, Reynoldsburg, and Solon.

The location at 452 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg was not listed in the closings.

To see the full list of locations that are set to close, you can click here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



