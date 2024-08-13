‘Do Not Drive’ warning issued for 457K older Ford, Mazda vehicles with Takata air bags

Ford and Mazda have issued an urgent “do not drive” warning for more than 457,000 older vehicles that have Takata air bags.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the warning, alerting owners who have vehicles that have unrepaired Takata air bags to not drive them until repairs are made and the defective air bag is replaced.
Most of the cars that are covered by the warning have already been recalled under various recall campaigns listed below. There are 374,290 Fords, including Lincolns and Mercurys, from 2004 through 2012 model years that are part of the alert.
- 17V787, 17V788
2004-2006 Ranger
- 15V319
2005-2006 GT
2005-2014 Mustang
- 16V384, 17V024, 18V046, 19V001
2005-2006 GT
2005-2014 Mustang
2006-2012 Fusion
2006-2012 Lincoln MKZ/Zephyr
2006-2012 Mercury Milan
2007-2010 Edge
2007-2010 Lincoln MKX
2007-2011 Ranger
Mazda has 82,893 vehicles from model years 2003 through 2015 covered by the warning which were already impacted by the following recall campaigns:
- 17V806, 17V807
2004-2006 B-Series
- 16V499, 17V013, 18V016
2007-2009 B-Series
- 17V474, 18V402, 18V403, 18V404, 19V488, 19V781
2003-2008 Mazda6
2006-2007 MazdaSpeed6
2004-2011 RX-8
2004-2006 MPV
- 17V429, 17V457, 18V018, 18V717, 19V782
2009-2013 Mazda6
2007-2012 CX-7
2007-2015 CX-9
If you have any of the makes and models listed, you should search either the Ford or Mazda website to see if your car is part of the recall. You will need to enter your vehicle identification number or license plate number to access the system.
There have been 27 people killed by defective Takata air bags in the U.S. with another 400 injured, the NHTSA said.
©2024 Cox Media Group