Man accused of robbing local FedEx driver arrested in Columbus for same crime

GERMANTOWN — He’s accused of ambushing and robbing a delivery driver in southern Montgomery County.

News Center 7 learned he was arrested and is facing charges in the Columbus area for the same crime.

It’s happening all over the country and in the Miami Valley, thieves targeting FedEx delivery drivers for packages with Apple products inside.

On Monday morning, Germantown Police confirmed the accused robber from their case on the front porch of a home along North Main Street on January 14 was arrested in the Columbus area for the same crime.

He was identified as Ronny Cruz Familia.

“Exact same thing. Aggravated robbery. Almost the exact same description of the aggravated robbery (in Germantown), robbing a FedEx driver, brandishing a firearm,” Capt. Nathan Wale with Germantown Police Department said.

Wale said as investigators in Delaware County looked into their case, they found evidence that linked Familia to the robbery in Germantown last month.

He’s now facing aggravated robbery and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity charges, all filed in Delaware County.

Court records show the robbery charges are related to at least four robberies between November and January, including the one in Germantown.

Wale said at least two of the robberies involved FedEx delivery drivers.

News Center 7 reached out to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

They said Familia is currently facing five charges and this is still an open investigation.

