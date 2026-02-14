Independent journalist recounts confrontation with Ohio State professor caught on camera

COLUMBUS — A video released by an independent journalist shows an encounter inside The Ohio State University’s Smith Laboratory that has sparked debate over campus press access.

Michael Newman, an independent journalist, said he was punched by Assistant Professor Luke Perez on Monday while attempting to interview former university President E. Gordon Gee.

The footage captured a hallway confrontation that ended with Newman appearing to fall to the floor.

Ohio State University spokesperson Ben Johnson addressed the university’s response to the faculty member’s actions.

“We are aware of the incident and it is very concerning the faculty member involved has been placed on administrative leave pending a full OSUPD investigation and thorough review of the facts,” Johnson said. Ohio State confirmed Wednesday that it has dropped a trespassing charge originally filed against Newman.

Newman spoke to our news partners at WBNS-TV.

“I was punched — it was like an open-hand punch, this whole side right here,” Newman said.

He noted that the hallway confrontation happened instantaneously and his first instinct was to protect his equipment as the camera fell to the floor.

“As bad as my injury was, my First Amendment rights were violated — and that’s just as bad,” Newman said.

While some claims suggested Newman entered the professor’s personal space, he stated that Perez was the one who confronted him.

The video footage shows Newman continuing to record as he addresses former President Gee.

He asked Gee if he condoned the actions, to which Gee responded by calling the journalist “incorrigible.”

Newman, who is an Ohio State graduate, said the outcome would have been different if he had been the aggressor in the situation.

“Oh, I would be in jail that night, without a doubt,” Newman said.

He said he is still recovering from the physical injuries but remains shaken by the incident.

He issued a direct message to the professor following the encounter.

“Mr. Perez, you are a coward and you deserve everything that’s coming your way,” Newman said. “You stood over me like you were tough — you’re a coward.”

The Ohio State University Police Department is conducting a full investigation into the incident. University officials are performing a thorough review of the facts while Perez remains on administrative leave.

