I-Team: City approves temporary moratorium on new group homes in Dayton

DAYTON — City leaders have approved a temporary moratorium on new foster group homes in Dayton.

News Center 7′s John Bedell has what city leaders say they're doing to fix the growing crisis in the foster care system

Dayton’s City Commission voted 5-0 to say no more new group homes in the city for at least the next six months.

>> I-Team: ‘It’s a crisis;’ Dayton’s foster group home dilemma: impact and solutions

“To slow down the influx, if you will, of more and more young people. Because during these next 180 days, we have schools going on, we have other things happening,” said Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. “And the aspect of young people coming and trying to get into the mix, if you will, to move in the right direction. It’s challenging for all those partners that we have supporting young people.”

City and community leaders said they hope to take the time this ban covers over the next six months to continue discussions about possible solutions.







